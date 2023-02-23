Categories
Man Utd’s best four players as Ten Hag masterminds key Barcelona

Ten Hag gets it right

United had gone into the game with Barcelona on a high after a 3-0 win over Leicester on Sunday.

Yet the Red Devils were strangely flat during the first 45 minutes, with Barcelona dominating proceedings.

Ten Hag, sensing his side were struggling, then decided to change things up at half-time.

And the 53-year-old warrants praise for hooking Wout Weghorst and introducing Antony.

That change enabled Marcus Rashford to play down the middle, and Fernandes in his preferred No 10 role, with United drastically better as a result.

