New Lord of the Rings Movies Are on the Way – IGN

More Lord of the Rings movies are being developed, it was announced during today’s Warner Bros. Discovery earnings call.

The news comes as Warner Bros. and New Line strike a multi-year deal with Swedish company Embracer Group AB, which allows the studios to make more adaptations of Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. On the call, CEO David Zaslav said the deal includes “multiple” films based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s series.

Developing…

