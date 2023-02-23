PlayStation State Of Play Reveals New Look At Enhance’s Humanity

During today’s PlayStation State Of Play presentation, Enhance debuted a new trailer for Humanity, a human-herding game for PS4, PS5 (with PlayStation VR 2 support), and PC.

Humanity sees the player control a small ghost dog–a Shiba Inu, to be precise–as it guides legions of humans through obstacle courses, large group battles, and more to get to a goal. An enemy group, which the official PlayStation Blog refers to as “The Others,” will attempt to thwart the good ghost doggo as it leads its group of people through the trial.

Over 90 story missions will be available, including boss battles and other challenges. The game will also feature a stage creator mode for original creations, as well as a full library of user-made stages that players can attempt as many times as they like.

Humanity was originally revealed back in 2019–during another State Of Play–with no other information made available until today’s presentation. That original reveal slated the game for a 2020 release.

Humanity will launch in May for PS4, PS5, and PC (via Steam).