Queen star unrecognisable as he transforms himself with

Adam Lambert, 38, looked worlds away from his superstar image as he transformed into an elderly man for his latest music video.
The music video sees Adam in prosthetics and a grey wig as he reflects on the ageing process for the inspirational video.
The American Idol star was singing his own rendition of Billie Eilish’s 2021 track, Getting Older.
Adam reached the final of American Idol in 2009 and his career has gone from strength to strength since, including singing lead vocals as part of Queen and Adam Lambert.
This comes as Adam recently spoke out on claims that Theo James was rumoured to be playing George Michael in an upcoming biopic.
Adam Lambert previously admitted his love for George Michael
In March 2020, Adam Lambert told the Metro that he would like to play George Michael. The Wham! singer died in 2016 aged 53. Adam said: “That’d be cool, I just feel like, we don’t know that much about him. You know, to me, it would be great to kind of explore George’s life. I’d give it a go. Yeah, sign me up.”
Adam Lambert started working with Queen during American Idol
The Queen Adam Lambert collaboration originated when Brian May and Roger Taylor appeared on American Idol in 2009 when Adam was a contestant. They then began performing occasionally in 2011, conducted a short European tour in 2012, and in 2014 announced a world tour, the Queen Adam Lambert Tour 2014–2015 with dates in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe and South America.
This post is originally appeared on Express UK