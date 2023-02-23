Sandi A. Borowskys Travel Book on Beatles Landmarks Gets

A journey through the authors travel journal takes readers, particularly fans of the Fab Four, on an incredible adventure to see all significant landmarks connected to the history of The Beatles.
Readers were enthralled by Sandi A. Borowskys book display at the LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience 2023.
Self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet did a great job displaying the fascinating travel journal Exploring Fab Four Landmarks by Sandi A. Borowsky at the 2023 LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience on January 2730, 2023, at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA.
Travel with Exploring Fab Four Landmarks from London to Liverpool and back within the United Kingdom. Readers will follow the authors journey as they stop at many significant Beatles locations and learn about them as they travel.
Sandi A. Borrowskys journey begins in London at a hotel close to the world-famous London Eye. A hotel in Londons Baywater neighborhood is where it all ends. As a result, there were numerous rest stops involved. Following a rare sighting of the Strawberry Fields gates, Sandi and her friends lead the reader on a tour of Liverpool, stopping at famous sites, including the Cavern and Woolton Baths.
The author wishes her readers the same joy she felt while writing this book. Lean back with a cup of coffee and follow along with the journey.
Exploring Fab Four Landmarks
Author | Sandi A. Borowsky
Genre | Beatles/Travel Journal
Publisher | Covent Books, Inc.
Published Date | September 18, 2018
Author
Sandi Borowsky saw the Beatles perform in 1966 at Shea Stadium. She has seen Paul McCartney in concert three times and Ringo (her favorite Beatle) in concert eighteen times. Sandi has appeared twice on BBC Radio Merseyside and on Schenectady Today.
