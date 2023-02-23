Categories
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Will Require Constant

Rocksteady Studios, the developer behind the Batman Arkham series, has just confirmed that you’ll need to have an internet connection to play Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

The news comes from the official Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League website under the FAQ (frequently asked questions) section. One of the questions asks, “Is an internet connection required to play Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League?” The answer is “Yes, an internet connection is required to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League solo or via online co-op.”

This information comes shortly after Rocksteady Studios released new gameplay footage during PlayStations State of Play. In the trailer shown off, we’re given a better look at gameplay mechanics, information on the story, and even how the battle pass works.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is set to come out on May 26 and will be playable on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

