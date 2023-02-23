The Rookie fans have request for Nathan Fillion

Spread the love





ABC’s hit drama The Rookie debuted with its fifth season earlier this year and ahead of all the drama set to unfold in next week’s episode, fans have been given a glimpse into the set through star Nathan Fillion’s eyes. Following the exclusive footage, fans have been begging the actor to show more from behind the scenes.

The actor, who stars as lead character John Nolan in fan favourite show The Rookie, gave fans an insight to what filming for the drama looks like from his perspective. The show’s official Twitter account posted a peek at some behind-the-scenes footage, showing the actor preparing to shoot a scene with his co-star and on-screen fiancée Jenna Dewan, who plays Bailey Nune. The caption read: “Experience a day on set through @nathanfillion’s eyes and stream #TheRookie on Hulu!” Fans fled to the comment section to praise the actor for his part in filming the hilarious clip.

@K1992kae wrote: ”Please upload MORE OF THIS! Love some more BTS!” with @not2girly adding: “I will always love Nathan. He must be so fun/funny to share space with.” @mom2kmt commented: “Everyone laugh at him” love all the BTS stuff @therookie please keep sharing!” @krstnalove added: “Love the bts scenes, keep the chalking coming!!” with @Carlyx2022 reiterating: “Gotta see more of behind the scenes.” @Kim05508990 commented: “Loving me some Nathan Fillion Jenna Dewan behind the scenes! Thanks for sharing. And, umm… I’d compliment the new glasses, but, yeah, Jenna just teased us lol.”

The behind-the-scenes peek comes just days after Fillion was forced to pull out of a fan convention due to ill health. The Rookie actor was planning to attend the Fan Expo Portland convention last weekend but couldn’t make it after being struck down with a cold. Alongside a video explaining his situation the star wrote: “Although I was very much looking forward to seeing you all this weekend, I have fallen ill and will not be able to attend the Convention in Portland.” I am crestfallen. I am heartbroken. I am also full of snot and have a fever. Next time!”

The actor appeared to be wrapped up at home as he shared the news with his 1.3 million Instagram followers. He said: “You’re saying, ‘Nathan, your usually dulcet tones sound a little more baritone and nasally than usual.’ “Yes, that’s true. What is also true is that I have come down with a cold and I will not be attending this weekend’s Portland Comic Con.” Referring to his illness, he went on to say: “Trust me, you don’t want any of this,” before attempting to inhale through his seemingly blocked nose.

