United Way of St. Johns County celebrates philanthropy at gala

Abiding generosity was the theme of the 6th annual United Way of St. Johns County Givers Gala, as community leaders and partners gathered to support and celebrate the agency’s continuing community service.

In all, $170,000 was raised at the black-tie gala held Jan. 28 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Augustine Beach Oceanfront Resort. The evening featured cocktails, dinner, a lively auction by U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean and dancing under the stars to the sounds of the Bold City Classics band. But the focus of the evening was on honoring those who provide lasting inspiration for all that United Way of St. Johns County does to serve its community.

Joe Pickens, chairman of the United Way board of directors, agreed.

“Every year at the Givers Gala, we recognize and celebrate generosity in our community,” he said. “We understand that generosity comes in many shapes and forms — funding, organizing, volunteering and advocating. Tonight’s award recipients truly demonstrate that the actions of one can change the lives of many.”

He added that, “In 2022, United Way invested over $1 million to help improve the health, education and financial stability of our neighbors, resulting in a total leveraged impact of $2.5 million for our communities.”





Suzanne Haven received the Nancy Burns Trailblazer Award that recognizes an individual who creates new opportunities for “Living United.”

The Legacy Award was presented to lifelong St. Augustine residents Tracy and Beth Upchurch for their multigenerational legacy of tireless and heartfelt leadership.

In recognition of her ongoing commitment to improving our community, Susan Ponder Stansel was awarded the John and Peggy Bailey Sr. Community Leadership Award.

The 6th annual Givers Gala also marked the inaugural year of the Chairs’ Award. This year, in recognition of their time, expertise, advocacy and friendship, the award was presented to United Way of St. Johns County board members Bobby Crum and Kelly Green.

“As we think about addressing our community’s needs, those outstanding individuals we honored tonight show us the kind of long-term generosity really needed,” United Way President/CEO Mark LeMaire said. “Together, with this brand of sustainable, selfless giving, we can tackle any challenge.”