Web3 Gaming Startup Raises $20 Million Funding, Acquires Indigg

Chennai: Former Nazara Technologies CEO Manish Agarwal along with angel investor Ishank Gupta have raised 160 crore (around $20 million) for their new web3 gaming venture Kratos Studios.
The token-based funding round values the entity at around 1,200 crore (approx $150 million). Token funding involves the issuance of utility tokens through an exchange; investors buy these tokens instead of taking equity stake.
This is a significant seed round amid the funding winter and crypto downturn. The round was led by Accel, with participation from investors including Prosus Ventures, Courtside Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, Nazara and others. Kratos has also acquired Polygon Labs-backed web3 gaming startup IndiGG through a token swap.
Following the acquisition, existing INDI token holders will be swapped to new tokens at the time of its generation. Until such time, the INDI token will continue to trade on existing exchanges.
The funding will help Kratos grow the Web3 games market in emerging market nations, and they also plan to invest in promising Web3 games globally. The company also aims to build a Web3 gaming Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) under the IndiGG brand. A DAO is a community-led entity with no central authority. “To create unique earnings for gamers and to build the Web3 gaming ecosystem, the supply of good quality games is key and we intend to focus on that in the next 18-24 months,” Agarwal said.
Agarwal and Gupta said they will continue to work closely with Polygon’s co-founder Sandeep Nailwal and Yield Guild Games (YGG)’s co-founder Gabby Dizon towards “building the largest gaming DAO in the world”.
