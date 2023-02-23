‘Wholly irresponsible’ fuel-saving tip attacked as drivers warned

The “tip” which has been circulating online suggests that tailgating , or “slipstreaming”, behind a vehicle in front, typically a large lorry, can increase fuel economy . The idea is that the vehicle in front punches a hole in the air ahead of them, meaning the car behind has to work less hard to maintain speed and use less fuel.

But for slipstreaming to work, a driver would have to tailgate within a few feet of the vehicle they’re closing in on.

And motorists can expose themselves to a terrifying collision risk in the process, which should be avoided at all costs.

Graham Conway, Managing Director of Select Car Leasing, has warned of the dangerous consequences this fuel-saving method can have.

He said: “The fuel-saving hack is wholly irresponsible and incredibly dangerous – not just for the driver doing it but for all road users.

READ MORE: Škoda offering £1,000 free fuel voucher to UK drivers