5 of the most dramatic moments from Season 5 of Netflix’s Drive

It’s finally here: Season 5 of Drive To Survive hits your screens today, and Netflix’s Formula 1 documentary is as compelling and spectacular as ever…

Yes, Season 5 begins with Guenther Steiner and Mattia Binotto hanging out in a Fiat 500, and it recaps the 2022 campaign with remarkable style – but Drive To Survive is brimming with juicy drama. Scroll down for some of the most delectable moments.

Spoilers ahead, of course.

Mercedes enter the new era

The Silver Arrows entered 2022 defending their constructors’ championship, and their interpretation of the new-for-2022 technical rules led to an unorthodox-looking W13. Unfortunately for Mercedes, the car wasn’t the one that would secure them a ninth-straight constructors’ title. Drive To Survive tracks their realisation that the title defence would turn out not to materialise.

ANALYSIS: What did the opening day of 2023 testing imply about the pace of Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes?

Toto Wolff speaks candidly about the events of Abu Dhabi 2021 and Mercedes’ efforts to bounce back with a title-winning car. And when it turns out that the new car isn’t that machine, Wolff and his colleagues’ faces paint a picture of frustration mixed with disappointment as they burn the midnight oil back at base.

When the British Grand Prix rolls around, this hints at being a story of redemption. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell enter their home race brimming with hope and optimism that ultimately does materialise in the most spectacular way as Hamilton clinches a podium in style.

Celebrations reach fever pitch when Mercedes secure a one-two and Russell takes his maiden win in Brazil – but with the title out of reach, it soon becomes clear that their ultimate goal is to beat Ferrari…