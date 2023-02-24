a chance to glide Norway’s Strawberry Lake Ice Rink: An Opportunity to Experience the Freedom of Skating

NORWAY — One of the Upper Peninsula’s favorite winter activities is hitting an outdoor ice rink.

The rink at the Strawberry Lake Recreation area in Norway provides the community with a family-friendly environment for this cold-weather sport. The ice rink and warming shack, which is run by the City of Norway, is next to the Knights Kingdom playground.

Rink manager Sue Varda-Cattelan encourages everyone to visit before the end of the season.

“Many don’t realize we are here or what we offer,” said Varda-Cattelan, who has managed the shack for about six years.

The rink is open from 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“If we have frigid temperatures, we will close — we want to keep the kids safe,” she said.

The shack offers free ice skate rentals — from toddlers through adults. They also have hockey sticks and equipment available to use at no cost to the skaters.

Kids can rent a hockey puck for a $2 deposit, which is refunded when it is returned to the shack.

They always accept ice skates or hockey equipment donations to add to their supply.

“We are desperately looking for men’s size 13 skates right now,” she said. “We have three kids that use this size and only one pair, which means they are unable to skate at the same time.”

At times they have up to 60 kids on the ice, Varda-Cattelan noted.

“It can get crazy busy — we want a pair of skates for everyone.”

John Gustafson sharpens all the rental skates each year, free of charge, she said.

“We have a canister on the counter that we take donations for his services,” she added.

In addition, the shack stocks a variety of snack and beverage items to sell to skaters. “Kids can enjoy a treat while they are warming up,” she said.

Another special feature in the warming building is a side room available for birthday parties or meetings. The room has a picnic table, refrigerator and microwave.

“This can be reserved to anyone, free of charge,” Varda-Cattelan said.

Anyone wishing to rent the room at Strawberry Lake can contact the Norway City Hall office at 906-563-9961.

Varda-Cattelan credits City of Norway employees for their work in maintaining the rink each year — including the flooding, scraping and brooming of the ice.

The rink, unfortunately, recently was vandalized by individuals riding four-wheelers. They are offering a reward for information.

Other shack workers include Diane Peppler, Debbie Hood and Cheryl Baciak.

They take pride in providing a place where kids can come and feel safe. “We don’t allow any bullying,” she said. “We also try to teach the kids proper manners.”

With the unpredictable weather this year, ice conditions haven’t been perfect.

“I have never seen a year like this,” said Varda-Cattelan. “We are hoping for at least another couple weeks of skating.”