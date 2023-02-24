A Romance for the Ages! Jimmy Carter, Wife Rosalynn’s

A love for the ages. Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter’s relationship is the longest presidential marriage in U.S. history.

Long before Jimmy became the 39th President of the United States, he met his future wife when he was 3 years old, as his mother, Lillian Carter, helped deliver Rosalynn in 1927. The two have been side-by-side ever since, tying the knot in 1946 and welcoming four children together. The pair have been through it all, from living in their hometown of Plains, Georgia to Jimmy’s presidency and every in between — and after.

Days before their 75th wedding anniversary in July 2021, Jimmy called his marriage to Rosalynn the “most important thing in my life” during an interview with Good Morning America, going on to add that her “staying with me all this long has been the most wonderful thing in my life.”

As for how they’ve maintained their romance all of these years, he told GMA, “We’ve survived this long together because first of all, we give each other plenty of space to do our own thing.” Still, the politician added, they also like to “share as much as we possibly can.”

“We’re always looking to do things or find things we can do together,” Rosalynn went on to note, revealing that the longtime couple enjoy “fishing and bird watching and just going out to the pond, catch a fish.”

Jimmy concluded the interview by revealing that their love for each other has only increased over time. “For 75 years of marriage, we’ve always gone deeper in our love for one another,” he stated. “I think that’s a kind of extraordinary thing. Doesn’t happen to very many couples, but it certainly happened to us.”

Among their many projects over the years — including authoring several books together and founding the not-for-profit organization The Carter Center — one of the charities closest to the couple’s heart is Habitat for Humanity, which they began working with in 1984. Their work with the foundation sparked the creation of The Carter Work Project, an annual weeklong building event.

Throughout their marriage, Jimmy —who is the longest-living president in history — has experienced several health scares, including a 2019 fall in his house that left him with forehead stitches, and most notably, his 2015 cancer diagnosis.

Despite feeling despair about the diagnosis — which later cleared in December 2015 — Jimmy revealed at the time that it made him appreciate his achievements even more. “I felt that I was thankful, because I’ve had a remarkably successful life,” he said while working at a Habitat for Humanity project in August 2016. “You know, I was the most powerful person in the world when I was president of the United States, and I’ve had a wonderful family and everything has been going well.”

1 of 16 1927 Three-year-old Jimmy first met Rosalynn the day after she was born, as his mother, Lillian Carter, helped deliver his future wife. The two grew up together in Plains, Georgia, and Rosalynn became good friends with Jimmy’s younger sister, Ruth Carter Stapleton. Credit: Everett/Shutterstock

4 of 16 1947 The couple welcomed their first child, son John William “Jack” Carter, nearly one year after their nuptials. Credit: Ira Schwarz/AP/Shutterstock

6 of 16 1952 Three boys in a row! The Carters became a family of five with the birth of their third child, Donnel Jeffrey “Jeff” Carter. Credit: Bill Cross/ANL/Shutterstock

7 of 16 1953 The family often moved around because of Jimmy’s work in the U.S. Navy, and eventually found themselves settling in New York. After the death of Jimmy’s father, James Earl Carter Sr., the family uprooted and moved to the couple’s Georgia hometown to take care of Jimmy’s family’s peanut farm. The move was not one Rosalynn was initially happy about, but one she grew to appreciate. “We developed a partnership when we were working in the farm supply business, and it continued when Jimmy got involved in politics,” she told the Associated Press in a July 2021 interview. “I knew more on paper about the business than he did. He would take my advice about things,” she added, drawing a laugh and affirmation from her husband. Credit: Jim Wells/AP/Shutterstock

9 of 16 1967 During his time as a senator, Jimmy and Rosalynn welcomed their daughter, Amy Carter. Credit: Joe Holloway Jr/AP/Shutterstock

11 of 16 1976 to 1981 Winning the 1976 presidential race, Jimmy and Rosalynn were inaugurated as the President and first lady of the United States in 1977. The Georgia native later lost his re-election campaign and officially left office in 1981. Credit: Everett/Shutterstock

12 of 16 1984 The couple began their years-long work with Habitat for Humanity by gathering volunteers to help repair a six-story New York apartment building. Thanks to the creation of The Carter Work Project, Jimmy and Rosalynn helped repair over 4,000 homes with over 100,000-plus volunteers in 14 countries over the years. Credit: Lynne Sladky/AP/Shutterstock

13 of 16 2014 In an interview with People, the two revealed the sweet meaning behind “ILYTG,” the acronym Jimmy uses with his longtime love. “‘I love you the goodest,'” the former president shared. “That’s what my mother and daddy used to say back and forth, and I picked it up with Rosa.” He noted that their kids have picked up the term of endearment themselves, stating that they will put “’ILYTG on the phone or in emails.’” Credit: Kevin D Liles/AP/Shutterstock

14 of 16 2015 In August 2015, Jimmy was diagnosed with melanoma, which had spread to other parts of his body. “I’ve had a wonderful life,” he said during a press conference interview at the time. “I have thousands of friends … so I was surprisingly at ease, much more so than my wife was.” That December, he announced that he had stopped treatment upon discovery that his cancer had cleared. Credit: Erik S Lesser/EPA/Shutterstock

15 of 16 2021 The long-lasting couple went all out for their 75th wedding anniversary. Former President Bill Clinton and former first lady and secretary of state Hillary Clinton were among the couple’s anniversary party guests, as well as music stars Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and businessman Ted Turner. “It’s wonderful to celebrate with so many friends,” Rosalynn said at the event. “It’s just so good to have you all here and I thank you for making it a good evening, a good time for us to be here and to be with friends we care about very much.” Jimmy also took the mic to share a few words about his love, stating, “To my wife Rosalynn, I want to express a particular gratitude for being the right woman that I chose for my wife.” Credit: Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock