America President Zelenskiy Advocates for Increased Diplomatic Engagement in Africa and Latin America

KYIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, seeking to strengthen Kyiv’s diplomatic efforts following Russia’s invasion, called on Friday for a summit with Latin American leaders and said Ukraine should take steps to build relations with African countries.

He told a news conference on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion that he would like countries from across Latin America and Africa, as well as China and India, to join a peace formula proposed by Kyiv to end the war with Russia.

“You know how difficult it is for me to leave the country, but I would travel especially for this meeting,” he said of the prospect of a summit with Latin American countries. “I could communicate to them, to their media, to their societies.”

Reporting by Max Hunder and Dan Peleschuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

