Auditor general to probe federal government contracts with

Canada

Canada’s auditor general will review the contracts awarded by the federal government to McKinsey & Company.

A spokesperson for the independent agency confirmed to The Canadian Press on Friday that planning for the review is underway.

No information was available about the scope or the extent of the probe that auditor general Karen Hogan and her team will carry out.

A parliamentary committee looking into the federal contracts awarded to McKinsey since 2011 voted earlier this month to also look into the government’s relationships with other consulting firms.

The committee had asked the auditor general to review McKinsey’s contracts.

The firm’s work for the federal government has expanded rapidly since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government came to power in 2015.

According to data shared by Public Services and Procurement Canada, $116.8 million has been paid to McKinsey since 2015.

Between March 2021 and the fall of 2022, the contracts totalled at least $62 million, according to a document recently tabled in the House of Commons in response to a question from a Conservative MP

By The Canadian Press

