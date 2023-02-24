Categories
Celebrities

Auli’i Cravalho Just Got A Polynesian Sternum Tattoo, And The

Auli'i Cravalho Just Got A Polynesian Sternum Tattoo, And The
Spread the love
        


“I am so proud and grateful to be carrying this kakau (tattoo); truly feeling more whole.”

View Entire Post ›

This post is originally appeared on Buzzfeed

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.