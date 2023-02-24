Call of Duty February Patch Notes

Today, the team at Infinity Ward went live with the February update for their popular game, Call of Duty, along with the accompanying patch notes. The update has gone live with weapons, attachment adjustments, and bug fixes. Apart from this, the Call of Duty patch also includes a handful of stability fixes.

The game has continued to progress since its initial release in December last year, with the devs working hard to fix these issues. So, without any more introduction, read the full patch notes for the Call of Duty update.

Call of Duty February 24th patch notes

Global

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue causing incomplete main menu notification text to get cut off, preventing

Players from reading the entire message.

Weapons

Assault Rifles

RPK

Increased initial bullet vertical recoil

Increased horizontal recoil

Reduced damage ranges

Kastov 762

ISO Hemlock

Fixed an issue causing .300 Blackout Ammunition to register as hitscan.

Submachine Guns

Fennec 45

Reduced far damage

Reduced damage against armor

Requires two additional bullets to break 3 armor Plates

Battle Rifle

FTac Recon

Lachmann-762

Increased damage range

Reduced ADS speed

Reduced hip spread min

Increased hip spread while moving

Increase sprint speed

SO-14

TAQ-V

Reduced near damage

Reduced muzzle velocity

Reduced far damage range

Reduced movement speed

Attachments

Ammunition

Incendiary Ammunition

Residual Incendiary damage will no longer eliminate Players

Fixed an issue that prevented residual Incendiary damage from being applied to Armor.

Fixed an issue that allowed Sniper Rifles to down Players with 3 Armor Plates in a single shot while using Incendiary Ammunition.

Multiplayer

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused some elements to be missing in the After Action Report.

Fixed collision issues with various elements on Embassy.

Fixed an issue allowing players to leave Farm 18 in Infected.

Ranked Play

Fixed an issue that was occasionally causing players to receive harsher suspensions than intended.

Fixed an issue causing players to get kicked for inactivity despite being active in a match.

Special Ops

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue stopping a player from being unable to move if they use the Terminals at the same time as another Player.

Warzone 2.0

Playlist

Battle Royale

Al Mazrah

Standard Solos Max Players: 150 Assimilation: Off Duos Max Players: 150 Assimilation: Refill Trios Max Players: 150 Assimilation: Refill Quads Max Players: 152 Assimilation: Refill



Ashika Island

Resurgence Solos New! Max Players: 52 Assimilation: Off Quads Max Players: 52 Assimilation: Off



For regular updates about the Playlist and other Scheduled Events, check out the dedicated Warzone Trello Board.

General

Adjusted the positioning of some geographic elements on Ashika Island to allow for better cover during engagements.

Bug Fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Ashika Island, allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue that caused the correct combination of Attachments with Incendiary Rounds to allow Sniper Rifles to down Players in a single shot.

Battle Royale

Fixed an issue that prevented purchased Loadout Drop Markers from equipping to the active

Loadout Field Upgrade slot.

Fixed an issue that caused the Most Wanted Contract tooltip to indicate a 4-minute timer when the actual timer is 3 minutes once accepted.

Fixed an issue that caused standard Battle Royale Solos to still use 2v2 Gulag.

Fixed an issue that would inaccurately display the “Placed 155th” message upon Squad elimination.

DMZ

Fixed an issue causing AI reinforcements on Ashika Island to clip through certain buildings.

Fixed an exploit related to getting a Weapon with extra Attachments.

Fixed an issue related to Players getting stuck with a repeating “Downloading Instance Inventory” message.

Fixed an issue related to a floating Cache used in the Radioactive Materials Contract.

Recently Fixed

Battle Royale

Increased the number of Armor Plates found via ground loot across Ashika Island.

DMZ

Fixed an issue related to all Players in a Squad holding the same Weapon in the DMZ Lobby screen.

Fixed an issue that was preventing Players from unlocking new Seasonal content via DMZ extraction.

Fixed an issue causing AI reinforcements to continue to respawn without end.

After reading through the Call of Duty February patch notes, you can find the game available on PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, and Xbox One & Series X|S.