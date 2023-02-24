Call of Duty February Patch Notes

Today, the team at Infinity Ward went live with the February update for their popular game, Call of Duty, along with the accompanying patch notes. The update has gone live with weapons, attachment adjustments, and bug fixes. Apart from this, the Call of Duty patch also includes a handful of stability fixes.
The game has continued to progress since its initial release in December last year, with the devs working hard to fix these issues. So, without any more introduction, read the full patch notes for the Call of Duty update.
Call of Duty February 24th patch notes
Global
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue causing incomplete main menu notification text to get cut off, preventing
- Players from reading the entire message.
Weapons
Assault Rifles
RPK
- Increased initial bullet vertical recoil
- Increased horizontal recoil
- Reduced damage ranges
Kastov 762
ISO Hemlock
- Fixed an issue causing .300 Blackout Ammunition to register as hitscan.
Submachine Guns
Fennec 45
- Reduced far damage
- Reduced damage against armor
- Requires two additional bullets to break 3 armor Plates
Battle Rifle
FTac Recon
Lachmann-762
- Increased damage range
- Reduced ADS speed
- Reduced hip spread min
- Increased hip spread while moving
- Increase sprint speed
SO-14
TAQ-V
- Reduced near damage
- Reduced muzzle velocity
- Reduced far damage range
- Reduced movement speed
Attachments
Ammunition
- Incendiary Ammunition
- Residual Incendiary damage will no longer eliminate Players
- Fixed an issue that prevented residual Incendiary damage from being applied to Armor.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Sniper Rifles to down Players with 3 Armor Plates in a single shot while using Incendiary Ammunition.
Multiplayer
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused some elements to be missing in the After Action Report.
- Fixed collision issues with various elements on Embassy.
- Fixed an issue allowing players to leave Farm 18 in Infected.
Ranked Play
- Fixed an issue that was occasionally causing players to receive harsher suspensions than intended.
- Fixed an issue causing players to get kicked for inactivity despite being active in a match.
Special Ops
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue stopping a player from being unable to move if they use the Terminals at the same time as another Player.
Warzone 2.0
Playlist
Battle Royale
Al Mazrah
- Standard
- Solos
- Max Players: 150
- Assimilation: Off
- Duos
- Max Players: 150
- Assimilation: Refill
- Trios
- Max Players: 150
- Assimilation: Refill
- Quads
- Max Players: 152
- Assimilation: Refill
- Solos
Ashika Island
- Resurgence
- Solos New!
- Max Players: 52
- Assimilation: Off
- Quads
- Max Players: 52
- Assimilation: Off
- Solos New!
For regular updates about the Playlist and other Scheduled Events, check out the dedicated Warzone Trello Board.
General
- Adjusted the positioning of some geographic elements on Ashika Island to allow for better cover during engagements.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed collision issues with various elements across Ashika Island, allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
- Fixed an issue that caused the correct combination of Attachments with Incendiary Rounds to allow Sniper Rifles to down Players in a single shot.
Battle Royale
- Fixed an issue that prevented purchased Loadout Drop Markers from equipping to the active
- Loadout Field Upgrade slot.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Most Wanted Contract tooltip to indicate a 4-minute timer when the actual timer is 3 minutes once accepted.
- Fixed an issue that caused standard Battle Royale Solos to still use 2v2 Gulag.
- Fixed an issue that would inaccurately display the “Placed 155th” message upon Squad elimination.
DMZ
- Fixed an issue causing AI reinforcements on Ashika Island to clip through certain buildings.
- Fixed an exploit related to getting a Weapon with extra Attachments.
- Fixed an issue related to Players getting stuck with a repeating “Downloading Instance Inventory” message.
- Fixed an issue related to a floating Cache used in the Radioactive Materials Contract.
Recently Fixed
Battle Royale
- Increased the number of Armor Plates found via ground loot across Ashika Island.
DMZ
- Fixed an issue related to all Players in a Squad holding the same Weapon in the DMZ Lobby screen.
- Fixed an issue that was preventing Players from unlocking new Seasonal content via DMZ extraction.
- Fixed an issue causing AI reinforcements to continue to respawn without end.
