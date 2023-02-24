Democratic attorneys general sue FDA to drop all remaining

Boxes of mifepristone, the first pill given in a medical abortion, are prepared for patients at Women’s Reproductive Clinic of New Mexico in Santa Teresa, U.S., January 13, 2023.

A coalition of a dozen Democratic attorneys general sued the Food and Drug Administration on Friday to force the agency to drop all remaining restrictions on the abortion pill, the latest case in an escalating series of legal battles over access to the medication.

The attorneys general asked a federal court in the eastern district of Washington to declare that the abortion pill, mifepristone, is safe and effective and that all remaining restrictions on the medication are unconstitutional.

The lawsuit was led by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Oregon’s AG Ellen Rosenblum. The attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Rhode Island and Vermont were also part of the suit.

The attorneys general also asked the court to prevent the FDA from taking any action that would remove mifepristone from the market or reduce its availability.

Used in combination with misoprostol, mifepristone is the most common method to terminate a pregnancy in the U.S., accounting for about half of all abortions.

The lawsuit filed Friday puts the FDA in the middle of the nation’s deep divisions over access to abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.