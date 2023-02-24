Diana knew ‘importance of dressing’ – would choose ‘bright

Spread the love





From the 1980s to the 1990s, Princess Diana was one of the most famous women in the world, especially for her elegant and chic style. An author has published a new book celebrating the late royal’s fashion evolution.

Claudia Joseph has written “Diana: A Life in Dresses“, published by ACC Art Books, which takes a look at some of Diana’s most chic gowns. Featuring interviews with six of the designers themselves, royal fans can learn about exactly what went into the process of designing some of her most iconic dresses and where they ended up today. Ms Joseph spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to explain what the Princess was like when she requested a new dress to be made and if she opposed any specific colours or brands. She said: “Diana was very conscious of the importance of dressing for each engagement. When she visited schools, for example, she wore bright colours to attract the children, such as her David Sassoon Caring Dress. READ MORE: Princess Charlotte has been given a quirky nickname at school

“And when she went on overseas tours, she paid a nod to the country she was visiting. “When she and Charles were guests at a banquet in Bangkok, hosted for them by Thailand’s Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn and Princess Sirindhorn, she wore orchids entwined in her hair to match her fuchsia and purple Catherine Walker gown. “Diana and Charles were guests at a banquet hosted for them on February 4, 1988, by Thailand’s Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn and Princess Sirindhorn.” Diana often looked the best in the Royal Family without even trying. Ms Joseph explained whether or not looking beautiful was a competition for the Princess. DON’T MISS:

Ms Joseph suggested: “It’s impossible to say what Diana would have worn as a woman in her 60s. But, I believe she would have probably continued to wear the working wardrobe she adopted after her divorce, such as her chic Chanel suits, and shift dresses.” Many commentators speak about royal protocol and keep an eye out for any member of the Royal Family straying from the unspoken fashion rules. Ms Joseph claims that in some ways Diana did follow royal protocol when she dressed for a public engagement, but it was for a key reason. She continued: “I’m sure Diana was concerned with royal protocol when she dressed for a public engagement. She also didn’t want to embarrass Princes William and Harry by wearing anything too revealing.”

This post is originally appeared on Express UK



