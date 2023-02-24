Five hidden signs you could be deficient in ‘crucial’ vitamin B12

Low immune system

A weak immune system can also indicate a deficiency in B12. A lack of B12 can affect the development of white blood cells, which are necessary for optimal immune system function.

Ms Cepinova also noted that vitamin B12 also allows the body to produce red blood cells that carry oxygen around the body to keep it “fighting fit”.

She added: “Ensuring you are getting enough B12 is essential in supporting cell health and boosting your immune system. If low in B12, your body will struggle to fight off infections.”

Pale skin, brittle nails and greying hair

Given vitamin B12’s role in cell production, adequate levels of this vitamin are needed to promote healthy hair, skin and nails.

Ms Cepinova said: “A lack of vitamin B12 in your diet can cause anaemia, which can result in pale-looking skin and even greying hair, due to the lack of red blood cells. Another sign that you are lacking in this vital vitamin, is if your nails seem pale in colour, weak and curve down past your fingertips.”

NHS guidelines for the recommended daily amount of vitamin B12 for adults is 1.5 micrograms, and higher doses have been found to be safe up to 2000mcg.