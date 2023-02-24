Categories
Pets

Foothills Humane Society’s Pets of the Week – The Tryon Daily

Foothills Humane Society's Pets of the Week - The Tryon Daily
Spread the love
        


Foothills Humane Society’s Pets of the Week

Published 11:58 am Friday, February 24, 2023

Foothills Humane Societys Pets of the Week The Tryon

1677259139 651 Foothills Humane Societys Pets of the Week The Tryon

Meet Percy! Percy is approx. 1 and a half years old! Are you looking for a perfect hiking buddy or running partner? Percy is the man for you! He is a young energetic boy who loves to exercise and play! He is super adventurous and enjoys exploring all of the new places he can! He is intelligent and knows how to sit nicely and politely. Percy is up to date on all of his vaccines, neutered, microchipped and waiting to find his forever family! He would be a great fit for your home!

 

1677259140 217 Foothills Humane Societys Pets of the Week The Tryon

Meet Pepper! Pepper is one of our longest-cat residents here at Foothills Humane Society and we have NO IDEA why! He is a young man, approx. 9 months old. He gets along well with the other cats in our cat room. He is SUPER friendly and one of the first to greet you! He LOVES LOVE and is constantly seeking pets, loving and affection! Pepper would be the absolute PURRRFECT fit for your home! He is up to date on all of his vaccines, neutered, microchipped, and waiting patiently for his forever home. 

 

Source link

Avatar

By Google News

Google News is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.