Foothills Humane Society’s Pets of the Week – The Tryon Daily

Foothills Humane Society’s Pets of the Week Published 11:58 am Friday, February 24, 2023

Meet Percy! Percy is approx. 1 and a half years old! Are you looking for a perfect hiking buddy or running partner? Percy is the man for you! He is a young energetic boy who loves to exercise and play! He is super adventurous and enjoys exploring all of the new places he can! He is intelligent and knows how to sit nicely and politely. Percy is up to date on all of his vaccines, neutered, microchipped and waiting to find his forever family! He would be a great fit for your home!

Meet Pepper! Pepper is one of our longest-cat residents here at Foothills Humane Society and we have NO IDEA why! He is a young man, approx. 9 months old. He gets along well with the other cats in our cat room. He is SUPER friendly and one of the first to greet you! He LOVES LOVE and is constantly seeking pets, loving and affection! Pepper would be the absolute PURRRFECT fit for your home! He is up to date on all of his vaccines, neutered, microchipped, and waiting patiently for his forever home.