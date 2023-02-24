Categories
Travel

I looked for the cheapest destinations in Portugal – results

I looked for the cheapest destinations in Portugal - results
Spread the love
        


Faro

If you’re looking for a bargain Portuguese getaway, Faro was easily the cheapest destination to fly to.

As the only international airport in the Algarve region, Faro Airport is the gateway to the country’s most popular beach resorts.

With a bargain flight to Faro, tourists can travel to Vilamoura, Albufeira, Tavira, Lagos or Praia da Rocha.

If you’re looking for nightlife and a busy dining scene, Lagos is generally the best choice for a holiday.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.