I looked for the cheapest destinations in Portugal – results

Faro

If you’re looking for a bargain Portuguese getaway, Faro was easily the cheapest destination to fly to.

As the only international airport in the Algarve region, Faro Airport is the gateway to the country’s most popular beach resorts.

With a bargain flight to Faro, tourists can travel to Vilamoura, Albufeira, Tavira, Lagos or Praia da Rocha.

If you’re looking for nightlife and a busy dining scene, Lagos is generally the best choice for a holiday.