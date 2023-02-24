‘Lesser known saving tips’ that could help save £5,000 in 3

As people look for ways to save and attempt various savings challenges, Mr Drewe shared insight into little-known and underrated money-saving hacks that could help people save over the long term to try and keep up with the rising inflation.

He said: “Outside of social media, there are plenty of other means and methods for saving money that are much more unknown, particularly when it comes to longer-term saving plans and goals.

“To achieve longer-term saving goals, I predict we will begin to see a rise in the number of people making use of low-risk investment apps. Apps such as Moneybox allow users to set up stocks and shares ISAs, and they can use the app to invest their savings into stocks and shares.

“With many of these investment accounts, you can already earn interest before you actually start investing. For example, with the Moneybox Stocks & Shares ISA, account holders will earn three percent AER (variable) on any savings that are stored in the ISA.”

