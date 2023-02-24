McCarthy was left ‘heartbroken’ by Man Utd and Mourinho hammered

“But if they manage to break us down and score, that’s when we attack and play against them like we played in Porto. If they don’t score, a 0-0 draw suits us fine.

“United scored and we c****** ourselves, but before they could attack us again, we went full steam ahead.

“I don’t think they’d been bullied like that. Ricardo Carvalho was exceptional; our defence was magnificent;

“Nuno Valente kept Ronaldo at bay. We’d done our job and United were out. It was a great night for Porto, but a mixed one for me.”

After dumping United out following a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, Porto proceeded to win the Champions League.

Want the latest football news? Join our brand new Facebook group by clicking here