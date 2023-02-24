Men’s Tennis Moves Past Doane, 7-0 – Ottawa University

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Ottawa University men’s tennis team defeated Doane University, 7-0, on Friday afternoon at Genesis. The Braves had a record of 6-0 in singles and took the doubles point, 2-1.
Oscar Giorgio and Santiago Tartaglia won their no. 2 doubles match 6-2 over Jose Purizaca and Esteban Gutierrez. Doane tied the score in doubles, 1-1, with a victory over OU’s no 1 doubles team of Oscar Aguilera and Julian Toloza, 6-4. Ottawa took the point with a victory in no. 3 doubles. Jhoel Quionez and Kevin Ugarteche defeated Jorge Chevez and Donat Beke, 6-4.
With OU leading 1-0, Tartaglia won his no. 1 singles match 6-4, 2-6, 10-7 over Chevez to give the Braves a 2-0 lead. Quinonez’s 6-3, 4-6, 10-1 victory in no. 2 singles pushed the Brave lead to 3-0. Ottawa clinched the match with Ugarteche’s 7-6, 6-3 victory in no. 3 singles.
Giorgio defeated Gutierrez 3-6, 6-4, 10-5 in no. 4 singles. Toloza won his no. 5 singles match 7-6, 6-2 over Infante. Aguilera took a 7-6, 6-2 victory in no. 6 singles over Beke.
Ottawa (2-1) returns to action on Sunday, Feb. 26 against Baker University in Lawrence, Kan. The match will take place at Genesis.
Singles competition
1. Santiago Tartaglia (OU) def. Jorge Chevez (DU) 6-4, 2-6, 10-7
2. Jhoel Quinonez (OU) def. Jose Purizaca (DU) 6-3, 4-6, 10-1
3. Kevin Ugarteche (OU) def. Federico Infante (DU) 7-6, 6-3
4. Oscar Giorgio (OU) def. Esteban Gutierrez (DU) 3-6, 6-4, 10-5
5. Julian Toloza (OU) def. Diego Infante (DU) 7-6, 6-2
6. Oscar Aguilera (OU) def. Donat Beke (DU) 7-6, 6-2
Doubles competition
1. Diego Infante/Federico Infante (DU) def. Oscar Aguilera/Julian Toloza (OU) 6-4
2. Oscar Giorgio/Santiago Tartaglia (OU) def. Jose Purizaca/Esteban Gutierrez (DU) 6-2
3. Jhoel Quinonez/Kevin Ugarteche (OU) def. Jorge Chevez/Donat Beke (DU) 6-4