Nancy Edna Filley

Nancy E. Filley, 75, of Reed City, MI passed away on Feb 21, 2023 at Altercare in Big Rapids, MI.

Nancy was born in Reed City, MI on Sep 13, 1947, to Homer and Ruth (Gingrich) Filley. A lifelong resident of Reed City, Nancy graduated with the class of 1965. After graduation, she attended Central Michigan University where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. While attending CMU, Nancy became interested in politics, and was a volunteer for the presidential campaign of Robert F. Kennedy. Following graduation from CMU, she taught for several years in Hesperia, MI. She next moved to Cadillac to work for Four Star, and then returned to Reed City to begin employment with Miller Industries until her retirement in Oct 2003. Nancy continued to work for a few more years at Walmart before fully leaving the workforce.

Nancy developed a passion for genealogy, spending many hours tracing the family history, and forging many relationships as she searched for information. Her research took her to numerous cities in the US as well as Canada, and she was delighted to travel to Filley, NE in her genealogy pursuit.

Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family, and many a Saturday found her making pizza with her nieces and nephews, featuring a secret family ingredient – hotdogs!! Nancy was an avid reader, and she enjoyed playing all kinds of card and board games until failing health resulted in her moving to Altercare in Big Rapids.

She is survived by her brother Homer Filley and his wife Marilyn, sister Betty Yost, brother in law Harold Nelson, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Donna Nelson and Connie Jo Filley, and brother in law Carl Yost.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb 27, 2023 at the Reed City United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior to the service. She will be buried alongside her mother in the Pinora Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Reed City Area District Library.