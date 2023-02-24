Czech Barbora Krejcikova won against American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, 6-1, 5-7, 6-0 to move into the final of the Dubai Duty Free Championships at The Aviation Club Tennis Centre on Friday evening.

Krejcikova, ranked No 30, will play Pole Iga Swiatek, the top seed, next.

The Czech defeated Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu (6-4, 6-2), Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 7 seed (6-4, 4-6, 7-5), No 12 seed Petra Kvitova (6-3, 6-2) and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed (0-6, 7-6 (2), 6-1) ahead of her victory.

Earlier in the tournament, Pegula, ranked No 3, beat Bulgarian qualifier Viktoriya Tomova (6-2, 5-7, 6-1), Romanian qualifier Ana Bogdan (6-4, 6-3) and Czech Karolina Muchova (W/O).

Dubai WTA 1000, other semi-final result (The Aviation Club Tennis Centre, hard, USD 2.788.468):