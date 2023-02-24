The True Story Behind Netflix’s ‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern

Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. The scandalous saga of the Murdaugh family, one that has already gained much attention, thanks to its twists and turns that will leave the even hardcore true crime follower a little bamboozled, breathes life to this age-old proverb. After HBO Max’s Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty and ID’s The Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty, Netflix has decided to wet its paws with the twisted story of Alex Murdaugh and his family that has attracted the world’s attention to Hampton County in South Carolina. Picking up from the accidental death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal traces the series of events that made the suspicious history of the powerful Murdaugh family of South Carolina national news.

The latest Netflix docuseries focuses on the series of events that led to the fall of the Murdaugh family legacy, starting from the death of Mallory Beach. What started out as an unfortunate accident at the hands of the scion of the powerful Murdaugh family, turned out to be just an isolated dot in a line of deaths and financial frauds. At the core of all the events was the name of Alex Murdaugh, who’s currently on trial for the murder of his own wife and son, Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

Mallory Beach’s Death Was the Beginning of the End For Murdaughs