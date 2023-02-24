‘Weeping Time’ commemoration set for March 2-6

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Weeping Time Commemoration Committee is hosting its 2023 commemoration honoring the 429 people who were sold during what has been documented as the largest sale of enslaved Africans in U.S. history.
Learn about the history of the event that occurred on March 2 and 3, 1859 in Savannah. The five-day event begins at the Beach Institute on Thursday, Mar. 2 at 5:30 PM.
The commemoration ceremony will be held on March 4 at 10 a.m. on the Otis J. Brock III Elementary School campus.
The event concludes on Sunday, March 6, at 1 p.m. in Savannah State University’s Asa Gordon Library.
See the full schedule of events below.
- Thursday, March 2nd (first day of the 1859 Weeping Time Slave Sale)
- 5:30PM – 8:00PM
The Beach Institute African American Cultural Center
502 E Harris Street, Savannah, GA 31401
The Genealogy of The Weeping Time – Tracking/Tracing Butler Descendants
Panel Discussion led by Dr. Kwesi DeGraft Hanson
Video Presentation NICKA SMITH Genealogist
Host – Dr. Johnathan Winbush
- Friday, March 3rd (second day of the 1859 Weeping Time Slave Sale)
- 10:30 – 11:30AM
Otis J. Brock Elementary School
1804 Stratford St., Savannah, GA 31415
Teaching the Future about The Past – Dr. Kwesi DeGraft Hanson
- 1:00PM – 2:30PM
Georgia Southern University – Armstrong Campus. Gullah Geechee Center.
13040 Abercorn St., Savannah, GA 31410
The Genealogy of The Weeping Time – Tracking/Tracing People and Place
Panel Discussion led by Dr. Kwesi DeGraft Hanson
Video Presentation NICKA SMITH Genealogist
Host Dr. Jamal Touré
- 5:00 PM
Butler Island Plantation 7777 Butler Island Road, Darien, GA 31305
Twilight Ceremony – Light Up Butler Island
You may bring a solar light to place on the paths of Butler Island in memoriam.
5:30PM – Libations/Ceremony
Host – Mother Eunice Moore / Darien Community
- Saturday, March 4th
- 9:00 AM
Georgia Historical Society Marker Commemorating The Weeping Time
2053 Augusta Ave,
Savannah, GA 31415
Libations and Laying of the Wreath
- 10:00AM -12PM
Otis J. Brock Elementary School
1804 Stratford St., Savannah, GA 31415
2023 Weeping Time Commemoration Ceremony Keynote – Dr. R. Candy Tate – Darien Descendant, Visiting Professor of Art History,
Tuskegee University
You’re encouraged to bring Your Umbrella for the Moment of Silence
- 2:00PM – 4:00PM
Gathering at Butler Island. Storytelling / Libations Ceremony
Butler Island Plantation
7777 Butler Island Road (Hwy.17), Darien, GA 31305
Mother Eunice Moore and Community- Host
- Sunday, March 5th
2:00PM – 4:00PM
2023 Weeping Time Commemoration Ceremony, Darien
St. Cyprians Church (built by freedmen and women; former Butler enslaved)
401 Fort King George Dr.
Darien, GA 31305
Ms. Clara Rowsey-Stewart – Host
- Monday, March 6th
1:00PM – 2:30PM
Savannah State University Asa H. Gordon Library
2200 Tompkins Rd Savannah, GA 31404.
Beyond Boundaries of The Weeping Time – A Genealogy of People and Place
Panel Discussion led by Dr. Kwesi DeGraft Hanson
Video Presentation NICKA SMITH Genealogist
Hosts – Friends of the Library