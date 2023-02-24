WKU Tennis to Play at Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati this

WKU Tennis continues the 2023 season this Friday, February 24, with a road match against Northern Kentucky in Florence, Ky. Then on Saturday, February 25, the squad will head to Cincinnati, Ohio to face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Doubles play is set to begin at 4 p.m. on Friday and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.“Two difficult opponents on the road this weekend,” said head coach. “Northern Kentucky has the majority of their team back from last year. It was a difficult match at our place last year and we were lucky to squeeze by in the end. Cincinnati is preparing for the move to the Big 12 and their roster is deep and loaded this year, so this weekend will be a challenge.”The Lady Toppers are coming off a 6-1 win against IUPUI in Indianapolis, Ind. last Sunday. They improved to 7-4 in the season, while the Jaguars dropped to 2-6.WKU is 3-4 all-time against Northern Kentucky, with the first match taking place in 2007. The Lady Toppers beat the Norse the first two matches played between the sides, winning 6-1, both times. Last season, Northern Kentucky visited The Hill for the first time since 2014 when the Lady Toppers beat the Norse for the first time in five matches, 5-2.Northern Kentucky had a dual match record of 7-6 in 2021 and in 4-12 in 2022, losing in the first round of the Horizon League Championships to Illinois-Chicago, 4-1.So far in 2023, the Norse hold a record of 4-1 and are coming off back-to-back wins against Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine.WKU is 2-1 all-time against Cincinnati, with the first match taking place in 1983, when the Lady Toppers took the 5-4 win in Cincinnati. The sides would not meet again until 2018 with WKU taking victory once again, 4-3 in Cincinnati. The Bearcats won its first match against the Hilltoppers in the 2021 season, winning the dual match, 4-3.Cincinnati had a dual match record of 6-10 in 2021, losing in the first round of the AAC Championship, 4-1. In 2022, the Bearcats held a record of 16-7, this time losing in the second round of the AAC Championship to SMU, 4-0.Cincinnati currently holds a 3-7 record in 2023 recording wins against Butler, Montana, and Cleveland State.For complete information on WKU Lady Topper Tennis, visit WKUSports.com or follow the program via social media @WKUTennis on Twitter and @WKUTennis Instagram.