Zelensky Predicts Putin’s Defeat in Ukraine War This Year

Putin says Russia is having a ‘complicated time’

Ukraine’s president has vowed that Vladimir Putin will be defeated in 2023, as he marked the sombre first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Volodymr Zelensky attended a service in Kyiv this morning where he commemorated those who gave their lives to protecting their country.

In a video titled “the year of invincibility”, Volodymr Zelensky recalled how he addressed Ukrainians a year ago in a hurried statement, as Kyiv and the world reeled from Russia’s act of war.

“A year ago on this day, from this same place around seven in the morning, I addressed you with a brief statement, lasting only 67 seconds,” he said in a 15-minute speech, as solemn music played in the background.

“We are strong. We are ready for anything. We will defeat everyone. This is how it began on February 24, 2022. The longest day of our lives. The most difficult day in our recent history. We woke up early and haven’t slept since,” he said.

The president tweeted that Ukrainians had proven themselves to be “invincible” in what he called “a year of pain, sorrow, faith and the unity.”