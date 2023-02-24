Zelensky Predicts Putin’s Defeat in Ukraine War This Year

Putin says Russia is having a ‘complicated time’
Ukraine’s president has vowed that Vladimir Putin will be defeated in 2023, as he marked the sombre first anniversary of the Russian invasion.
Volodymr Zelensky attended a service in Kyiv this morning where he commemorated those who gave their lives to protecting their country.
In a video titled “the year of invincibility”, Volodymr Zelensky recalled how he addressed Ukrainians a year ago in a hurried statement, as Kyiv and the world reeled from Russia’s act of war.
“A year ago on this day, from this same place around seven in the morning, I addressed you with a brief statement, lasting only 67 seconds,” he said in a 15-minute speech, as solemn music played in the background.
“We are strong. We are ready for anything. We will defeat everyone. This is how it began on February 24, 2022. The longest day of our lives. The most difficult day in our recent history. We woke up early and haven’t slept since,” he said.
The president tweeted that Ukrainians had proven themselves to be “invincible” in what he called “a year of pain, sorrow, faith and the unity.”
Zelensky says Ukrainians ‘invincible’ as he pushes for victory on war anniversary
Ukraine’s president pledged to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians on Friday marked the somber first anniversary of the Russian invasion that changed their lives.
As dawn broke on a day of commemorations and defiance, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that Ukrainians had proven themselves to be “invincible” in what he called “a year of pain, sorrow, faith and the unity.”
“We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory!” the tweet said.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain24 February 2023 07:25
Watch live: Von der Leyen, Jens Stoltenberg mark anniversaries of Ukraine war and Estonian independence
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visit Estonia to mark anniversaries of Estonian independence declaration and the start of the Ukrainian invasion.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain24 February 2023 09:06
When is the minute silence for Ukraine?
Rishi Sunak will lead the country in the moment of solidarity “with our Ukrainian friends” to pay tribute to their courage at 11am.
The prime minister said: “As we mark one year since a full-scale war broke out on our continent, I urge everyone to reflect on the courage and bravery of our Ukrainian friends who, every hour since, have fought heroically for their country.
“I am proud that the UK has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine through this horrific conflict.
“As I stand with brave Ukrainian soldiers outside Downing Street today, my thoughts will be with all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend freedom and return peace to Europe.”
Maryam Zakir-Hussain24 February 2023 09:05
Moscow must push its borders back as far as possible, says ex-president Medvedev
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the only way for Moscow to eventually ensure a lasting peace with Ukraine was to push back its own borders as far as possible.
Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia‘s Security Council, forecast in a message on social media that what he calls Moscow’s special military operation would end with a Russian victory and some kind of loose agreement.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain24 February 2023 08:52
Zelensky commemorates fallen soldiers in Ukraine war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended a commemorative event in Kyiv this morning to mark the first anniversary since the war in Ukraine began.
The president presented awards to soldiers posthumously and gave sincere condolences to grieving wives and mothers.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain24 February 2023 08:43
Watch: Defence secretary says UK not sending jets in ‘short-term’
Ben Wallace, the UK defence secretary, said Britain will not be sending typhoon jets to Ukraine in the short-term.
Defence secretary says UK not sending jets in ‘short-term’
Maryam Zakir-Hussain24 February 2023 08:28
Zelensky attends service in Kyiv
Ukrainian president is attending a service in Kyiv to commemorate those who have given their lives to fight for Ukraine.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain24 February 2023 08:26
Britain is confident China wants Ukraine conflict resolved
British defence secretary Ben Wallace said the notion that China could supply arms to support Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine would not help resolve the conflict, an outcome he was confident China wanted.
“It can’t help the peace if China effectively supplies the one nation that has broken the international law on the sovereignty of Ukraine and been inflicting war crimes,” Wallace told Sky News on Friday when asked about reports China could supply weapons to Russia.
“But I’m also confident that China is pretty clear that it wants this (war) to stop,” he added.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain24 February 2023 08:15
‘Learn fast or you’ll be dead’: The bloody stalemate on Ukraine’s front line
In the eastern region of Luhansk, Kim Sengupta speaks to soldiers who have spent a year under intense shelling, battling Russians for every inch of ground as they fight for the survival of a nation:
There is a roar of noise in the far distance, echoing through the falling snowflakes. It fades away, leaving a moment of stillness over the frozen fields, and then the shells land – flame and ice, orange and white, bursting up from the ground.
The attacks on the Ukrainian positions have started once again on this front line in the eastern region of Luhansk, where Russian forces have been making small advances. It is attritional fighting, as both sides in the conflict try to claw their way out of a wider, and bloody, stalemate.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain24 February 2023 08:03
Watch live: View of Kyiv’s Independence Square on first anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Watch a live view of Independence Square in Kyiv on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
As the conflict enters its second year, there remains no end in sight, with a UN vote demanding that Russia withdraws its soldiers and global leaders calling for more aid to be sent to Ukrainian troops and more sanctions on Moscow.
Memorials, candle vigils and other remembrances for the tens of thousands of people who have died are planned for today as fighting continues.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain24 February 2023 07:50