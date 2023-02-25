In their early roles, a lot of actors play the younger version of a grown-up character. So, when you rewatch an old favorite TV show or movie with flashback scenes, you may realize that young actor grew up to be pretty famous. Similarly, a young actor may originate a role that’s later played by someone older for a sequel.
Here are 24 Gen Z actors vs. the older actors they shared a role with:
1.
Jenna Ortega played young Jane Villanueva on Jane the Virgin.
Here’s Gina Rodriguez in the role.
And here they are side by side.
2.
Ariana Greenblatt played young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War.
Here’s Zoe Saldaña in the role.
And here they are together.
3.
Here’s Sadie Sink as “Her” in All Too Well: The Short Film.
Taylor Swift played “Her, Later On.”
And here they are together.
4.
Bailee Madison played young Snow White on Once Upon a Time.
Here’s Ginnifer Goodwin in the role.
And here they are together.
5.
Akira Akbar played young Monica Rambeau in Captain Marvel.
Teyonah Parris played grown-up Monica on WandaVision.
And here they are together.
6.
Miya Cech played 12-year-old Sasha Tran in Always Be My Maybe.
Here’s Ali Wong in the role.
And here they are side by side.
7.
Here’s Marsai Martin as young Jordan Sanders in Little.
Regina Hall played grown-up Jordan.
Here they are side by side.
8.
Finn Wolfhard played Richie Tozier in It.
Bill Hader played grown-up Richie in It Chapter Two.
9.
Here’s Sophia Lillis as Beverly Marsh in It.
Here’s Jessica Chastain as grown-up Bev in It Chapter 2.
And here they are together.
10.
Chosen Jacobs played Mike Hanlon in It.
Isaiah Mustafa played grown-up Mike in It Chapter Two.
And here they are together.
11.
Here’s Violet McGraw as young Nell Crain on The Haunting of Hill House.
Victoria Pedretti played Nell as an adult.
And here they are side by side.
12.
Violet McGraw played young Yelena Belova in Black Widow.
Here’s Florence Pugh in the role.
And here they are together.
13.
Ever Anderson played young Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow.
Here’s Scarlett Johansson in the role.
And here they are side by side.
14.
Ever Anderson played young Alicia Marcus in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Here’s her mom, Mila Jokovich, in the role.
And here they are side by side.
15.
Michael Consuelos played teenage Hiram Lodge on Riverdale.
Here’s his dad, Mark Consuelos, in the role.
And here they are side by side.
16.
Here’s Peyton List as young Jane Nichols in 27 Dresses.
Here’s Katherine Heigl in the role.
And here they are together.
17.
Emily Carey played young Alicent Hightower on House of the Dragon.
Here’s Olivia Cooke in the role.
And here they are together.
18.
Here’s Emily Carey as young Diana Prince in Wonder Woman.
Gal Gadot played Diana as an adult.
And here they are side by side.
19.
Emily Carey played young Lara Croft in Tomb Raider.
Alicia Vikander played grown-up Lara.
And here they are together.
20.
Here’s Sophie Nélisse as teenage Shauna Shipman on Yellowjackets.
Here’s Melanie Lynskey as grown-up Shauna.
And here they are side by side.
21.
Mckenna Grace played young Tonya Harding in I, Tonya.
Margot Robbie played grown-up Tonya.
Here they are side by side.
22.
Here’s Mckenna Grace as young Sabrina Spellman on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
Here’s Kiernan Shipka in the role.
And here they are together.
23.
Mckenna Grace played young Theo Crain on The Haunting of Hill House.
Kate Siegel played Theo as an adult.
And here they are together.
24.
And finally, Mckenna Grace played 13-year-old Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel.
Here’s Brie Larson in the role.
And here they are side by side.
Which Gen Z actor do you think looks most like the older actor they shared a role with? Let me know in the comments!
