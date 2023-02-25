Best times for yellow sticker bargains at Tesco, Asda and

Tesco said reductions happen throughout the day with reduced products grouped together in certain key areas of the store, making it easier for customers to find.

Colleagues scan any items that have a short use-by-date and if the system identifies that a yellow “Reduced to Clear” sticker is needed then it will generate one.

Although Tesco wouldn’t disclose any more information, bargain hunters say the best time is usually an hour or so before closing, although there’s no guarantee there will be anything left.

Asda also said store colleagues markdown items that are due to go out-of-date multiple times a day, but times vary from store to store.

