Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 – What’s New in the

Activision’s latest Call of Duty installments in Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 have been around for quite some time now. While these titles have amassed a lot of popularity, players have also gone through various situations of facing unexpected scenarios. There have been tons of bugs, glitches, and whatnot. And to deal with them, the makers have rolled out important updates at regular intervals, along with major changes for the in-game elements.

Following the last major update in the form of Season 2, the developing team recently released another necessary patch for Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, as well as the battle royale title. The patch notes revealed by the makers unleash some quality-of-life changes. Along with them, there are certain crucial fixes as well for bugs that were annoying most of the users. And yes, certain weapons have received unexpected transitions too.

What’s there in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2’s patch notes for February 24 2023?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Going by the official patch notes for MWII and Warzone 2, devs have reduced the damage for some weapons. Popular guns like RPK and Fennec have now got their damage value reduced. Although the reduction is not substantial, it will surely affect players who use them as overpowered options. Moving further, sniper rifles have also been nerfed with the latest update. On the other hand, battle rifles like FTac Recon, Lachmann-762, and SO-14 have got an increase in sprint speed, damage range, and movement speed.

When it comes to bug fixes, then users won’t face an issue from now on where they used to see incomplete menu notification text get cut off. It used to result in Call of Duty players not being able to read full messages. For game-specific changes in the newest patch notes, have a look below:

Modern Warfare II Multiplayer Bug Fixes

Issue fixed that caused some elements to be missing in the After Action Report.

Fixed collision issues with various elements on Embassy.

Fixed the issue allowing players to leave Farm 18 in Infected mode.

Ranked Play Fixed the issue that was occasionally causing players to receive harsher suspensions than intended. Issue fixed that caused players to get kicked for inactivity despite being active in a match.



DIVE DEEPER

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II – Here Are the Best Hardcore Weapons to Dominate

Multiplayer Battles in Season 2

Warzone 2 Bug Fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Ashika Island allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue that caused the correct combination of Attachments with Incendiary Rounds to allow Sniper Rifles to down Players in a single shot.

Battle Royale

Fixed an issue that prevented purchased Loadout Drop Markers from equipping to the active Loadout Field Upgrade slot.

Fixed an issue that caused the Most Wanted Contract tooltip to indicate a 4 minute timer, when the actual timer is 3 minutes once accepted.

Fixed an issue that caused standard Battle Royale Solos to still use 2v2 Gulag.

Fixed an issue that would inaccurately display the “Placed 155th” message upon Squad elimination.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

DMZ

Fixed an issue causing AI reinforcements on Ashika Island to clip through certain buildings.

Fixed an exploit related to getting a Weapon with extra Attachments.

Fixed an issue related to Players getting stuck with a repeating “Downloading Instance Inventory” message.

Fixed an issue related to a floating Cache used in the Radioactive Materials Contract.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What do you make of the latest patch notes? Which ones are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

Watch This Story: Top 5 Best Selling Call of Duty Games of All Time