Denise Welch shows off her glowing tan in bright green swimsuit

Denise Welch, 64, showed off her glowing tan as she posed for a selfie wearing a bright green swimsuit.

The Loose Women star, who has been enjoying a break away from London in Dubai, shared an update for her 378,000 Instagram followers.

Denise could be seen in the snap, which was uploaded yesterday (February 24), lounging poolside on a sun bed while flaunting her incredible physique.

For the summery outing, Denise chose a bright green and white patterned swimsuit she teamed with a pair of white sandals.

The former Coronation Street star gave the camera a sultry look while putting her golden tan on full display.

She captioned the shot: “Not bad weather for a February night!!”

