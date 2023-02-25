E10 warning as greener petrol can ‘prevent fuel reaching engine’

It is seen as a “greener” fuel compared to E5, given that it is blended with up to 10 percent renewable ethanol and made of materials such as sugars and waste wood.

There were concerns over the number of cars which were incompatible with the petrol, although the Government reassured drivers that E5 would still be available at most forecourts.

Ben Richardson, CEO of SulNOx Group Plc, added: “Although the rollout of E10 is a step forward towards decarbonisation, the issues with the alcohol combining with water is effectively like producing vodka in the fuel tank.”

The RAC is also warning that drivers could see “engine hesitation” in colder temperatures if there is an issue with the fuel system, or even if they are low on petrol.