F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes hold ‘unplanned’ chat

Sky Sports commentator David Croft has warned Lewis Hamilton could hold talks with Mercedes bosses after a difficult test in Bahrain.

The team suffered a hydraulics issue on Friday afternoon with senior engineers meeting to discuss the issue last night.

It comes months after the Silver Arrows ended a difficult 2022 which was plagued by porpoising and a lack of pace.

He said: “There will be a lot of questions and if you’re Lewis Hamilton and his team you have a great relationship with Mercedes.

“But you’re going to want that eight world championship and you’re going to want reassurances that what might have been a blip last year won’t turn into something more long-term and a car this year that is equally as problematic as the W13 was.”

