Harry and Meghan should ‘do us a favour’ by not going to

Spread the love





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex should do the public a favour and not attend King Charles’s Coronation, a royal pundit has said. Australian journalist Amanda Platell said by demanding an apology, Harry and Meghan are only making themselves more unpopular.

Prince Harry is understood to want a private apology from the Royal Family for the way he says the Sussexes have been treated. King Charles’s youngest son has levelled a number of claims against his family, including that his brother William knocked him to the floor in an alleged attack sparked by comments the heir to the throne made about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Harry also claimed in his memoir, Spare, that Camilla, Queen Consort, improved her public image as “the other woman” at his expense. The claims came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were interviewed by US TV host Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Meghan then alleged an unidentified member of the Royal Family had made comments about how dark their then-unborn son Archie’s skin would be.

Sussex biographer, Omid Scobie, has said Harry and Meghan have yet to be invited to the Coronation. He dismissed speculation as to whether or not an invitation has or has not been sent to the couple. Mr Scobie, writing foy Yahoo! News, said: “The reality, sources tell me, is that no-one, no matter how well-sourced, knows their plans right now. “The couple has yet to be invited and can’t make a decision, nor any form of itinerary, until that happens.” Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan’s popularity appears to have plunged in the US.

Research carried out by Redfield & Wilton on February 19 showed Harry was disliked by 42 percent of the US respondents compared to 32 percent who said they liked him. Meghan is even less popular than Harry, according to the polling, with just 27 percent of Americans saying they liked her. This compares to 44 percent who said they didn’t. Her net approval rating is -17. Neil Sean, speaking on his YouTube Channel Neil Sean’s Daily Headline News, said it appears the Sussexes are now rating lower than ever before. He added: “Some are blaming this on the fact Harry’s book was far too revealing and that Meghan Markle is nowhere to be seen.

“It is interesting to note that, allegedly, Harry and Meghan are claiming that these polls mean nothing. “According to Harry, having a best-selling book refutes polls that he and Meghan are so unpopular.” On its first day of going on sale, Spare sold more than 1.43 million copies in all formats in the UK, US and Canada, according to the publisher Penguin Random House. The figure includes pre-orders.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK



