Holidaymakers should avoid ‘hidden’ travel fee by ‘booking a bed’

A recent study by Discover Ferries revealed the biggest travel rip-offs. The research unveiled where British travellers are made to spend extra, and luggage fees came first. Luckily, some of the most common travel fees can be easily avoided saving holidaymakers hundreds of pounds.

Escape the hidden costs

The experts explained that “the biggest travel rip-offs are often the hidden extras”, which are less visible in the planning process and less likely to be factored into travel budgets.

As well as luggage, seat allocation and credit card fees, British tourists also named the “single-person supplement” as an unnecessary fee.

The single supplement is a travel fee charged to solo travellers when they take a room alone and can range from 10 to 100 percent of the accommodation rate.

“Rather than optional extras, these costs are essential for consumers to experience the journey they expect,” the travel experts explained. This fee can only be avoided by travelling with another person so holidaymakers should try to organise trips with friends or family members to avoid the cost.

