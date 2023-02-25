Intimate revelations in Spare will ‘have a massive effect’ on

Spread the love





A former friend of Meghan Markle’s who worked with the Duchess of Sussex before she met Prince Harry has said the intimate revelations in his autobiography Spare “will have a massive effect on Meghan more than it will on Harry.”

TV presenter Nick Ede claims to have been friends with the now-Duchess before she met Prince Harry, having asked Meghan to host the London Global Gift Gala at ME Hotel on November 19, 2013. The presenter of The Royal Agenda on Royalty TV and The Royal Box for Yahoo! claimed Meghan will be worse affected by the backlash from Spare than the Prince. He told Express he believes the jokes made by Hollywood heavyweights such as James Cordon and Trevor Noah after the publication of the book “undermines” the couple and would “have a massive effect on Meghan”. Personal revelations in the book, told by the prince to ghostwriter J. R. Moehringer, include the story of how he had sex for the first time in a field behind a pub. He also described getting frostbite on his penis and attempting to treat it with a cream used by his mother on her face. Since the revelations, the couple has been subject to jokes made by famous comedians. Harry and Meghan have been the subject of an episode of South Park, an animated sitcom known for taking aim at public figures such as Tom Cruise and Oprah Winfrey. READ MORE: Meghan Markle asserted her independence with a subtle ‘micro aggression’ at her wedding

“With the amount of money being paid the publishers were likely wanting to have everything and they weren’t willing to probably edit quite a lot. There are parts of the book, obviously the part with a woman who he lost his virginity to and talking about his penis and all that stuff, those were elements that we didn’t really need to know.” He went on: “I don’t think (Harry and Meghan) would have thought that people like Trevor Noah, for instance, at the Grammys would be humiliating them and using that story, which is from the book, as a punch line for a joke.” Earlier this month at the Grammy’s, presenter Trevor Noah made a joke about the infamous frostbitten “todger” passage of Harry’s book. Trevor made the joke referencing another famous British export: “James Corden is a 12-time Emmy winner and host of ‘The Late Late Show. “He’s also living proof that a man can move from London to LA and not tell everyone about his frostbitten penis.”

James Cordon, too, has made jokes about the book, and Harry’s description of the first time he had sex. He joked on The Late Late Show: “In a field behind the pub, that’s one of those things that’s worse than the sum of its parts. You lose your virginity in a field or in a pub, right? Not great either way. In a field behind a pub? That’s terrible, isn’t it?” Nick highlighted this, and said: “James Corden’s even used it, and he had him on his bus.” The royal expert was referring to a segment on James Cordons The Late Late Show, during which Prince Harry and James Cordon drove around on an open-top bus, visited the Bel Air mansion, and attempted the Spartan Race Obstacle Course. Nick went on to claim: “I think there’s a massive miscalculation there from them, and I think that the reason being is that they don’t have the right people around them. They haven’t got Sunshine Sachs anymore, they haven’t got maybe some really strong advisors around them. “As far as the publishers, they want their money back and they’ve got it back and they’ve made more from it than any other book this year or this decade, I think it is. “So they’re doing something right, but do I think it undermines them? I think definitely has, and I think that will have a massive effect on Meghan more than it will on Harry.”

