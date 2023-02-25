James Martin ‘put off weddings for life’ as host sacrificed

James Martin spoke candidly about his personal life in an unearthed interview. The Saturday Morning presenter has been in a relationship with his partner, Louise Davies since 2011 and the couple do not have any children.
The 50-year-old, who first found fame as a regular on Ready Steady Cook and later Saturday Kitchen, the successful television chef admitted he has no regrets about not having a family.
James pointed out that while he has a nice home and found success it has come at the expense of other areas in his life.
Speaking to Reader’s Digest in 2016, he said: “The sacrifices you make are huge. All your mates are married and have children.
“It was quite funny – my friends came over to my house, and we were walking through my garages when one of them said, ‘So this is what you could have had if you didn’t have kids.’ ”
The TV star went on to address his lack of desire to have children, as he was quizzed about having a family, as James explained: “No. I’ve not got that and that’s fine.
“It’s a lifestyle choice. The sacrifices you make doing your job are colossal, but the rewards are huge.
“And I don’t mean financial, it’s in here and here,” he adds pointing to his head and his heart. “That’s what matters.”
The chef also addressed why he has been put off weddings for life as he recalled his time as a trainee chef.
James cooked for his first wedding at the tender age of 13.
He admitted: “[The experience] put me off weddings for the rest of my life.
“You’re trying to please everybody, and then the photographer takes two and a half hours so everything’s overcooking. I’ll never cater for weddings again. That’s the golden rule.”
The ITV favourite, who tends to keep details of his love life private, gave a rare insight into his future plans.
The on-screen star explained that while others may be happy to go all out for the big day, he admittedly is “not interested” in getting married.
Asked if he would ever walk down the aisle, James said: “No, it doesn’t interest me in the slightest, mainly because I’ve catered for so many weddings, really.
“I admire people who do it, that’s fine, but I’m quite happy.”
He added to the Sunday People in 2019: “I don’t need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I’m more than happy thanks.”
