James Martin ‘put off weddings for life’ as host sacrificed

James Martin spoke candidly about his personal life in an unearthed interview. The Saturday Morning presenter has been in a relationship with his partner, Louise Davies since 2011 and the couple do not have any children.

The 50-year-old, who first found fame as a regular on Ready Steady Cook and later Saturday Kitchen, the successful television chef admitted he has no regrets about not having a family.

James pointed out that while he has a nice home and found success it has come at the expense of other areas in his life.

Speaking to Reader’s Digest in 2016, he said: “The sacrifices you make are huge. All your mates are married and have children.

“It was quite funny – my friends came over to my house, and we were walking through my garages when one of them said, ‘So this is what you could have had if you didn’t have kids.’ ”

