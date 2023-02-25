Categories
Jimmy Akingbola suggests Ted Lasso return ahead of final season

Speaking on the red carpet about his role in the show, Jimmy suggested he would be keen to return as Ollie before the series ends.

“I don’t know, maybe my character Ollie might pop back,” he teased cryptically, “You never know.”

Pressed on whether he might return, he added: “I’d be up for it! Talk to Jason.”

Asked what it has been like to see the show grow in popularity over the last few years, he said: “I mean, when we were making the first season, I saw it.

