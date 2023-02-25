Categories
Canada

Kingsbury makes moguls history with 4th world title, beating

Kingsbury makes moguls history with 4th world title, beating
Spread the love
        


Mikaël Kingsbury is the first man or woman to win four moguls world titles after breaking a tie with Frenchman Edgar Grospiron on Saturday in Bakuriani, Georgia.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 89.82 points to beat Australia’s Matt Graham (88.90) and reigning Olympic champion Walter Wallberg (88.52) of Sweden.

A two-time Olympic medallist, Kingsbury has captured seven world gold, four more than any other man.

“I came here with no pressure because I told myself, you know, I’ve won six times at world championships, so why put pressure again?” Kingsbury, who also owns a record-tying three world titles in dual moguls, told reporters. The dual event makes its Olympic debut in 2026 in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

In dual moguls two weeks ago, Kingsbury won his 79th World Cup gold, finishing second to Japan’s Ikuma Horishima in in Valmalenco, Italy to strengthen his lead atop the World Cup standings to 68 points over Wallberg.

In other action, Perrine Laffont of France scored 87.40 in Saturday’s super final to become the first repeat world champion on the women’s side since Kari Traa of Norway in 2003.

She also matched Canada’s Jennifer Heil and Traa for the female record of four combined moguls and dual moguls victories.

Jaelin Kauf earned the first American medal at the event since Hannah Kearney’s silver in 2015. However, the United States has been the most successful country in Olympic moguls medals with 12.

The World Cup moguls season concludes March 17-20 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

This post is originally appeared on CBC

Avatar

By The Canadian Press

CBC News is Canada's publicly owned news and information service. We are rooted in every region of the country and report on Canada and the world to provide a Canadian perspective on news and current affairs.

Our mission is to inform, to reveal, to contribute to the understanding of issues of public interest and to encourage citizens to participate in our free and democratic society.

We have journalists stationed in over 40 cities across Canada. We also have bureaus in London, Beijing, Washington, New York City, Los Angeles and Moscow.

CBC News uses pop-up bureaus as well, with reporters who fly in when a story occurs beyond our existing bureaus.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.