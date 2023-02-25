Kingsbury makes moguls history with 4th world title, beating

Mikaël Kingsbury is the first man or woman to win four moguls world titles after breaking a tie with Frenchman Edgar Grospiron on Saturday in Bakuriani, Georgia.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 89.82 points to beat Australia’s Matt Graham (88.90) and reigning Olympic champion Walter Wallberg (88.52) of Sweden.

A two-time Olympic medallist, Kingsbury has captured seven world gold, four more than any other man.

“I came here with no pressure because I told myself, you know, I’ve won six times at world championships, so why put pressure again?” Kingsbury, who also owns a record-tying three world titles in dual moguls, told reporters. The dual event makes its Olympic debut in 2026 in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

In dual moguls two weeks ago, Kingsbury won his 79th World Cup gold, finishing second to Japan’s Ikuma Horishima in in Valmalenco, Italy to strengthen his lead atop the World Cup standings to 68 points over Wallberg.

In other action, Perrine Laffont of France scored 87.40 in Saturday’s super final to become the first repeat world champion on the women’s side since Kari Traa of Norway in 2003.

She also matched Canada’s Jennifer Heil and Traa for the female record of four combined moguls and dual moguls victories.

Jaelin Kauf earned the first American medal at the event since Hannah Kearney’s silver in 2015. However, the United States has been the most successful country in Olympic moguls medals with 12.

The World Cup moguls season concludes March 17-20 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.