Categories
Entertainment

Last one standing: Nevada City Video keeps the movies playing

Last one standing: Nevada City Video keeps the movies playing
Spread the love
        


Walking into Nevada City Video is a lot like walking into a treasure trove. Thousands and thousands of DVDs line the shelves and walls, covered with everything from children’s movies to television series, foreign films to classic comedies.

The store’s owner, Debbie Atwell-Tavares, has run the store since 2010. A longtime cinephile, she decided to turn her love for the movies into a business, not knowing then that just 13 years later her store would be the only of its kind for 100 miles in every direction.

Source link

Avatar

By Google News

Google News is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.