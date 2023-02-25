Lukashenko to jet to China after Zelensky’s ‘World War 3’ warning

Spread the love





Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is to visit China for a state visit as fears grow that Chinese leader Xi Jinping will supply Russia with weapons. China’s foreign ministry said in a statement today that the country’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his counterpart in Belarus, Sergei Aleinik, that Beijing is willing to work with Minsk to strengthen political trust between the two countries.

News of the state visit comes after China outlined a set of ceasefire proposals aimed at halting the fighting in Ukraine. Beijing called for a ceasefire and peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow in a vaguely worded proposal released on Friday. Analysts have said it is unlikely to deliver results. China claims to have a neutral stance over the war, but has also said it has a “no limits friendship” with Russia. Beijing has refused to criticise Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine or even refer to it as an invasion. It has accused the West of provoking the conflict and “fanning the flames” by providing Ukraine with defensive arms.

It comes as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in New Delhi on Saturday. He is expected to discuss the Ukraine war with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as ways to boost bilateral economic cooperation. Mr Scholz told reporters after he was received by Mr Modi at the president’s palace: “We will discuss intensely all topics relevant for the development of our countries but also the peace in the world, which is important.” The trip is the German leader’s first official visit to India, although it is his fourth meeting with Mr Modi since taking office in 2021. The German chancellor is expected to seek India’s support for the tough stance taken by the UK, Europe Union and US towards Russia over the conflict.

Mr Scholz said before leaving Berlin for India that leaders are endeavoring to make clear Russia stands alone in the world with its aggression against Ukraine. He said: “I will advocate once again there (New Delhi) for our stance, our point of view on this conflict.” Mr Modi has refrained from making any public criticism of Russia for its invasion of Ukraine as Moscow is a major arms supplier and also provides India with oil and other economic needs. Mr Scholz told The Times of India: “There is huge potential for intensified cooperation, in sectors such as renewables, hydrogen, mobility, pharma and digital economy.”

Mr Scholz is also expected to press for progress toward India-EU free trade and investment protection agreements. Berlin has been pushing to diversify its economic relations as European countries try to decouple from China, according to a German official who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to reporters. In May last year, Germany and India signed a series of bilateral agreements focused on sustainable development under which India will receive £8.8billion ($10.5bn) in aid by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy. Some agreements are expected to be signed on Saturday though details were not immediately available. The two-day visit will also take Mr Scholz to India’s information technology hub, Bengaluru, on Sunday.

