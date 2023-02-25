Meghan’s modest three-bedroom house in Toronto before meeting

Her bedroom was styled in white, just like the rest of the house, with traditional all-white bedding and a big birdcage-shaped mirror on the wall.

There was a wooden dresser in Meghan’s room, which she topped with two more fashion books, a vase of flowers, and Dipytique candles.

Each of Meghan’s cabinets and bookcases was tastefully decorated with flower vases, candles, and books.

Meghan had a whole shelf devoted to showing her incredible collection of shoes, which included creations by Sarah Flint, Christian Louboutin, and Miu Miu.

