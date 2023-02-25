Netflix’s Call Me Chihiro: Why You Should Watch This Soothing

There has always been a sense of taboo regarding the mixture of the adult entertainment world and everyday living. In the not-so-distant past, long and thick curtains divided erotic films from all the other categories in your local video store. Even today, degrees of separation still exist, with different award shows created for mainstream movies and pornographic releases. However, for those in the real world who deal in the mature-themed industry, lines are constantly blurred while traversing even the simplest nuances of life. Netflix has decided to cover this vastly unexplored subject with a new movie directed by Rikiya Imaizumi and written by Kaori Sawai that shows how consistent acts of artificial intimacy do nothing more for workers in this field than make them feel an ever-increasing level of loneliness.

MOVIEWEB VIDEO OF THE DAY

Filmed at various locations in and around Hiroshima, a slice-of-life drama film called Call Me Chihiro was released on Feb. 24. Soothed by either the flowing shadows created from the rippling water of the nearby bay or the balking sounds of soaring seagulls, the audience follows along with the title character who is going about her new life working seaside at a small bento shop.





Chihiro’s Reputation Doesn’t Affect Her Relationships

Call Me Chihiro is based on a manga published in 2017 called Chihirosan. The main character is constantly recognized and reminded by citizens in her small town about her background as a sex worker. Even though she absolutely has no problem with people knowing about her past, the audience can see through the movie’s events that because of the rapidly rotating nature of her occupation, Chihiro has become somewhat numb when faced with significant events in her life as opposed to others who might find these same situations traumatizing. Her subtle but cynical perspective on life is forced to change when she suddenly finds herself among people who care for her more than she ever thought anybody could.

Related: Classic Manga City Hunter Slated for Live-Action Adaptation

This multi-layered drama about a former escort’s battle with morality through the trade of selling bento boxes would never come off as strong as it does without a talented and renowned cast. Besides Ms. Arimura (who has prominently starred in Japanese film adaptations of the hit anime series Rurouni Kenshin) filling in the lead, some of the more notable members of the cast include Hana Toyoshima and Tetta Shimada, who star as Okaji and Makoto, two children who end up befriending and learning from Chihiro. They instantly bring a charming innocence to the film, contrasting Chihiro’s slighted view of life and death. Besides those two, Itsuki Nagasawa plays Becchan, another student at Okaji’s school who she meets at Chihiro’s hideout location. They not only bond over their interest in Manga but also the need to get away from life’s hurdles

Facing Her Past With a Smile