Police hunt man after headless model found in house

Police are searching for the ex-husband of a model believed to have been murdered after finding the remains of a headless corpse in a sickening human butcher shop. Abby Choi Tin-fung’s torso, head, and hands have not been found but parts of her body were found in a flat containing a fridge with limbs stuffed into it.

The South China Morning Post reported that police suspect the fight was triggered by an argument over millions of Hong Kong dollars between Choi and her ex-husband. Her ex-husband was the focus of a manhunt, and it has been reported that Choi’s ex-brother-in-law and the former parent’s in-laws have been arrested. Superintendent Alan Chung Nga-Iun said the killing was “premeditated” and “well-planned”. He added: “The body parts that we found were inside the refrigerator. There are two legs belonging to a female. “We are still looking for the head, the torso, and hands, which we believed were disposed of.”

The flat was rented by the victim’s father-in-law; when police entered the property they found a spine-chilling scene. The flat contained a meat grinder, an electric saw, a hammer, two face shields, and other equipment allegedly used to slice apart Ms Choi’s body. Chung added: “The suspects covered the walls of the flat with a sail, and they put on face shields and raincoats so that they would not get bloodstained by dismembering the body. Tools that are used to dismember human bodies were found in the flat, including meat grinders, chainsaws, long raincoats, gloves, and masks.” Human tissue was found in pots of soup, Chung added. Chung said police had launched their investigation after receiving reports Choi had gone missing on Tuesday. They added the investigation was hindered by false and misleading statements made to officers.

Police have said the last time Abby Choi was seen she was wearing a white T-shirt, white trousers, white slippers, and carrying a purple handbag. Ms Choi was a well-known model in the region who had received praise in the local press including the magazine L’Officiel. The police investigation into her death continues.

