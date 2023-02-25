Categories
Life Style

Princess Kate’s ‘hair rule she swears by’ according to beauty

Princess Kate’s ‘hair rule she swears by’ according to beauty
Spread the love
        


Then two years later, while attending the Queen’s Birthday Party in Berlin, Kate’s dark brown hair was shoulder length, this was then grown longer to the hair length we see today, although some extensions experts suggest the royal has hair extensions to add volume and length.

Alongside subtle hair changes, Kate has made a real effort to overhaul her makeup too.

Saffron said: “Back in her university years, Kate’s signature look was thick black eyeliner, thinly-plucked eyebrows and a matte complexion.

“Over time, the Princess of Wales has ditched tweezers and chose to laminate her brows for a fuller look that takes years off her appearance.

READ MORE: Kate subtle fashion changes since becoming Princess spotted

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.