Rashford felt ‘strange’ after Ten Hag decision he’d never seen at

“However harsh that reminder is, it’s a reminder. For me, it was not starting a game, but you have to accept it.

“You have to move forward. We spoke about it afterwards a little bit, but for me, once he made that decision, it’s his decision and you have to respect it.”

Rashford has scored 13 goals in 15 matches since the win at Molineux. He is looking to take that form into Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle, where United are aiming to end a six-year wait for major silverware.

Rashford picked up a knock in Thursday’s Europa League win over Barcelona at Old Trafford. Ten Hag is hopeful he will be fully fit for the weekend’s trip to Wembley.

